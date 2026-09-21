Lazatin Family launches Essel Park Executive Homes 

Gino Lazatin Magat, representative of the S&L Inc., said for generations, the Lazatin family has been closely connected with the growth of San Fernando and surrounding communities in Pampanga.

At the foundation of this legacy were the family’s patriarch and matriarch, Don Serafin Lazatin and Doña Encarnacion Singian-Lazatin, he added.

The name “Essel” was created by combining the names of Encarnacion and Serafin Lazatin, reflecting the family identity behind its developments.

Property development was among the family’s business interests. Over the years, portions of the family’s landholdings were transformed into residential and commercial communities that helped shape the region’s urban landscape.

The family’s first residential development was L&S Subdivision in Barangay Santo Domingo, Angeles City, established in the 1960s.

Building on its success, Magat said the family later developed Essel Park Subdivision.