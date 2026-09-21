Lazatin Family launches Essel Park Executive Homes 

The Essel Park Executive Homes was officially launched during an open house at the Essel Park Subdivision on Saturday, September 19, 2026.
The 7.5 hectare residential development is located along Macarthur Highway in Barangay Telabastagan, City of San Fernando.
The project marks the return of the Lazatin Family to the local real estate scene, offering premium residential lots ranging from 400 to 646 square meters.
Gino Lazatin Magat, representative of the S&L Inc., said for generations, the Lazatin family has been closely connected with the growth of San Fernando and surrounding communities in Pampanga.
At the foundation of this legacy were the family’s patriarch and matriarch, Don Serafin Lazatin and Doña Encarnacion Singian-Lazatin, he added.
The name “Essel” was created by combining the names of Encarnacion and Serafin Lazatin, reflecting the family identity behind its developments.
Property development was among the family’s business interests. Over the years, portions of the family’s landholdings were transformed into residential and commercial communities that helped shape the region’s urban landscape.
The family’s first residential development was L&S Subdivision in Barangay Santo Domingo, Angeles City, established in the 1960s.
Building on its success, Magat said the family later developed Essel Park Subdivision.
Unlike new high-density developments, where residential lots average approximately 150-250 square meters, Essel Park reflects the spacious suburban planning of an earlier era, offering families larger lots and more room to build lasting homes.
The Lazatin family also contributed to the economic growth of San Fernando by helping bring major national retail conglomerates into the city.
Magat said their family sold properties that became the sites of SM City Pampanga and Robinsons Starmills. These developments created employment opportunities, attracted investment, and strengthened San Fernando’s position as one of Central Luzon’s leading commercial centers.
In the years following the eruption of Mount Pinatubo, the family partnered with a local developer to establish EastGate Center, strategically located beside Robinsons Starmills and across from SM City Pampanga. Its prime location makes it an ideal hub for businesses and other commercial activities.
Magat said the family also formed partnerships with established national developers. These included WoodGrove Park in Barangay Del Carmen, developed through a joint venture with Landco Pacific Corporation, as well as another major residential partnership with the Pueblo de Oro Group.