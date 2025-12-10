Lazatin files bills to honor Kapampangan achievers

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr., filed House Resolutions No. 546, 547, and 548 recognizing Kapampangan designers Richard Strandz and Rich Sabinian, and Miss International 2025 4th Runner-Up Myrna Esguerra for their achievements.

Esguerra, who was previously crowned as 4th Runner-Up in the Mutya Ning Angeles 2022 and as Miss Abra 2023, bagged the 4th Runner-Up crown in the Miss International 2025 Pageant held in Japan on November 27, besting 75 other candidates from all over the world.

Lazatin described Esguerra’s achievement as a fulfillment of hope to see a Mutya Ning Angeles alumna excel internationally.

“She may not have represented Angeles City during Binibining Pilipinas, but the First District of Pampanga is very proud of her accomplishments,” he said.

Esguerra’s national costume and preliminary gown in Miss International were crafted by Angeles City designers Strandz and Sabinian.

Strandz’s national costume, “Perlas de Sampaguita,” featured over 10,000 pearls and floral details representing the country’s national flower.

Strandz has been creating pageant costumes since 2011, with his work worn by Esguerra also winning Best National Costume in Binibining Pilipinas 2024.

Sabinian’s preliminary gown drew inspiration from the sun in the Philippine flag, using a sun-gold palette and Solihiya— a traditional rattan weaving technique — to form a sunburst pattern on the bodice. Before entering fashion design, Sabinian worked for 13 years in a rattan furniture company.

“Our Kapampangan designers proved on the Miss International stage that they can stand alongside the best designers from around the world,” Lazatin said.

The lawmaker, who served as Angeles City mayor from 2019 to 2025, crowned four Mutya Ning Angeles titleholders during his term: Mizziah Reyes (2019), Joanne Marie Thornley (2022), Genica Cruz (2023), and Allyson Hetland (2024).

The pageant was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.