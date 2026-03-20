Lazatin files 'No-Kill' animal shelter bill

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. is pushing for stronger animal welfare measures through a proposed law mandating the establishment of “no-kill” animal shelters and public veterinary clinics in all cities and municipalities across the country.

The lawmaker filed House Bill No. 8710, also known as the “Public Veterinary Clinics and Animal Shelter Development Act,” on March 19, 2026.

Lazatin seeks to reinforce the implementation of Animal Welfare Act of 1998 by requiring local government units (LGUs) to set up animal shelters or pound facilities that strictly implement a no-kill policy.

The proposed measure provides that rescued animals unclaimed by their owners shall be made available for adoption or rehoming.

These processes will be subject to screening standards set by local veterinary offices and the law’s implementing rules and regulations.

The bill likewise mandates the creation of public veterinary clinics in every city and municipality.

These facilities must be registered with the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and secure a Certificate of Registration prior to operation, in accordance with existing animal welfare laws.

Public veterinary offices will offer essential services either free or at low cost, including consultations, treatment of minor illnesses or injuries, vaccination support, and spay or neuter procedures, subject to guidelines issued by the animal bureau.

Lazatin, a known advocate of animal welfare, said he has previously implemented similar initiatives during his tenure as mayor of Angeles City.

Under his leadership, the city government established the first BAI-accredited no-kill animal shelter in Pampanga.

The Angeles City Animal Shelter, with a capacity of 103 animals, received its accreditation in May 2023 and opened on July 18, 2023. It was later recognized by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Field Office III as the Best LGU Dog Pound/Animal Shelter on October 15, 2024.

Through the city’s veterinary office, the local government also offered free spaying and neutering as well as anti-rabies vaccination programs, benefiting 5,973 pets for sterilization and vaccinating 130,520 animals.

The proposed bill aims to replicate these efforts nationwide, ensuring more humane treatment and better care for animals in local communities.