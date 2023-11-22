Lazatin gets Gawad Makabata award

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here, under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has been awarded the Gawad Makabata for Local Chief Executive Category on November 22, 2023.

The award was conferred by the Regional Sub-Committee for the Welfare of Children (RSCWC) Central Luzon during the 31st National Children’s Month Regional Culminating Ceremony.

Lazatin, together with City Social Welfare and Development Officer Edna Duaso, and CSWDO Social Worker IV Francis De Guzman, received the award for the city government at Good Shepherd Hall, SACOP Ephatha, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The RSCWC — Central Luzon commended the city government for its contributions in ensuring the children’s right to survival, development, protection, and participation.

The city government also received the Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance in the 2022 Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Angeles City garnered a 92.46 rating in the said audit ranking.

“No Angeleño youth will be left behind in terms of education”, Lazatin said.

The city government provides free school supplies and gear to all public school students and daycare learners in the city.

Lazatin established the Kanlungan ng Kabataan Reformation Center, a P50-million project that aims to provide shelter and rehabilitation for homeless individuals and support youth in need of care and guidance.

The Kanlungan ng Kabataan Reformation Center serves as a multifaceted facility, encompassing the Bahay Pag-Asa, Sagip Batang Solvent Reformation Center, Home for the Girls, and temporary shelters for homeless families and mentally-challenged individuals.

The center will comprise four buildings, housing a training center, a classroom for alternative learning systems, recreation areas, mess halls, and dormitories.