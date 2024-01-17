Lazatin inspects construction of Pampang public market

ANGELES CITY—Mayor Carmelo ‘Pogi’ Lazatin Jr., on Tuesday conducted an inspection at the ongoing construction of the three-storey building at the Pampang Public Market

The market building will have 200 new stalls intended for the dry goods vendors who were affected by a fire that razed the market in November 2020.

Lazatin said the soon-to-rise building will also have steel parking lots on the second and third levels.

The mayor added that the ground level will be used for the dry goods stalls and the food court.

The side wing of the building will house mini-eatery establishments or ‘carinderia’.

The city government has allotted P243,900,426.61 for the project.

The works in the building are demolition and disposal; structure and excavation; earth filling and compaction; structural concrete and structural steel and framing support.

Phase 1 of the construction of the said building is expected to be completed by July 2024.