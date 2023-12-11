Lazatin lauds PPC for role in local dev't

ANGELES CITY --- Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo 'Jon' Lazatin II highlighted the importance of a vibrant and active local press in the development of the community and industries.

He lauded members and officers of the Pampanga Press Cub (PPC) on their 74th Founding Anniversary stressing the groups vital role in community building.

Lazatin was the PPC's guest speaker and inducting officer for the group's new officers during ceremonies held at Bale Balita inside Clark Freeport on Saturday, December 9.

During his speech, Lazatin said that media workers help the community and local leaders make sound decisions from the issues that they report.

"You are important because the issues you write make us informed," Lazatin added.

Lazatin also lauded this year's roaster of officers led by Noel Tulabut, President; Minerva Arceo, Executive Vice President; Ria de Fiesta, Secretary; Marna del Rosario, Treasurer; Arlyn Lukban , Auditor; Tonette Orejas, Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Directors Ian O. Flora; Rendy Isip; Rudy Abular; and Jojo Due.

Lazatin assured the PPC of his continuing support for the group's programs and initiatives.

PPC Chairman Tonette Orejas said that the press club is now gearing up for its 75th Anniversary in 2024 with a series of programs and events.