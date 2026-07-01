Lazatin marks 1st year in office with 60 bills

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. marked his first year in office with legislative measures and assistance programs covering health, education, social welfare, labor, and public services.

As of his first year in the 20th Congress, Lazatin said he has filed 60 House Bills and 68 House Resolutions.

The lawmaker also attended all regular sessions since the opening of the 20th Congress.

Through the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) Program, some 7,527 residents received assistance.

A total of 8,649 residents also benefited from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

During the increase in oil prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East, assistance was also extended to public utility drivers, Lazatin said.

Some 17,074 TODA members and 2,555 JODA members in the Pampanga First District received five kilograms of rice each.

Other assistance provided during the year included free medicines for 6,932 residents, financial assistance for 1,350 individuals, burial assistance for 397 families, and 198 wheelchairs distributed to beneficiaries.

Lazatin said he also visited 907 bedridden senior citizens in Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and the Municipality of Magalang, providing each with P2,000 in financial assistance, five kilograms of rice, and Vitamin C supplements.

A total of 351 free caskets were provided to indigent residents through a program funded from Lazatin's salary.

The lawmaker also recognized 290 Kapampangan achievers with Certificates of Recognition and distributed a total of P690,000 in cash incentives.

Under his annual Medal of Excellence program, some 176 graduates from his district received medals and P1,000 cash incentives each.

Education assistance was also extended through national government programs.

A total of 269 students received support under the Commission on Higher Education's Tulong Dunong Program, and 314 individuals enrolled in the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) and Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP).