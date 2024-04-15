Lazatin named outstanding mayor

ANGELES CITY --- Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. was named “Outstanding Local Chief Executive of the Philippines, Highly Urbanized City Category for Luzon.”

The Association of Local Social Welfare and Development Officers of the Philippines, Inc. (ALSWDOPI) has recognized Lazatin’s “strong political will” in enhancing the social welfare and development of his constituents.

In a letter dated April 13, 2024, ALSWDOPI National President Jhunleymar D. Abella said the mayor's “commitment to this cause is highly commendable and has not gone unnoticed.”

“The innovative programs and services of your administration in uplifting the general well-being of the marginalized and vulnerable sectors of your locality are highly commendable which put your Gawad Parangal nomination for SWD Champions on top of the rank,” Abella said.

Lazatin will receive the Gawad Parangal Award for “Outstanding Local Chief Executive of the Philippines, Highly Urbanized City Category for Luzon” on May 15, 2024 at the Iloilo Convention Center, Megaworld Boulevard, Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

The awarding coincides with the ALSWDOPI’s 27th National Social Welfare and Development Forum and General Assembly with the theme: “Unifying Forces: Local Government Units’ Catalyst for Collective Action, Social Movements, and Social Change.”

In 2019, Lazatin implemented a social projects that mostly benefitted the marginalized sectors of Angeles City.

These programs were felt by the residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, where Lazatin pushed interventions against the pandemic.

Lazatin extended the P1,000 cash assistance to seniors, PWDs, and solo parents.

Some 48,000 seniors had benefitted from this cash aid program.

The local chief executive had provided 191 wheelchairs, medical assistance, medicines, assistance in hospital bills, educational assistance, and school supplies to public students worth P100 million per year.

Lazatin also implemented “Walang Plastikan” program where one kilo of plastic waste is replaced with a kilo of rice.

This project benefitted thousands of residents and non-residents.

Some 2.9 million kilos of plastic had been replaced with the 2.9 million kilos of rice.

Lazatin’s father, the late Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Tarzan” Lazatin, also received the Gawad Parangal Award in 2005, and 2006.