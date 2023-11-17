Lazatin orders drug tests for new barangay leaders

ANGELES CITY -- The city government is set to conduct a mandatory illegal drug test for new andy re-elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials here.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., said this is part of their effort to stop illegal drug use and maintain a drug-free environment.

Lazatin made the statement while addressing the 33 barangay captains, 231 kagawads, 33 SK chairpersons, and 231 SK kagawads of the city who took their oath of office before Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda at Royce Hotel Clark on November 16.

Also present were Pampanga Governor Dennis ‘Delta’ Pineda, First District Rep. Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo, Magalang town Malu Lacson, Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicenta Vega-Cabigting, Magalang town Councilor Norman Lacson, and Angeles City councilors.

Lazatin has been subjecting city hall employees to drug testing to ensure a drug-free workplace.

To date, 4,500 government employees have undergone drug testing.

Lazatin expressed hopes that the same policy be adopted by the barangay officials and be implemented at the grassroots level.

He also ensured that the city government has the resources and capability to make policies with the help of the Angeles City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ACADAC).

In 2022, Lazatin adopted the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) ‘Oplan Harabas’, or the mandatory drug testing for public utility vehicle drivers to ensure public safety.