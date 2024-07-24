Lazatin orders evacuation of residents near creeks

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. ordered an evacuation of all residents near water channels hroughout the city.

Lazatin instructed Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (ACDRRMO) Rudy Simeon to lead the evacuation.

The mayor said the city government, through the ACDRRMO, is ready to respond to rescue, evacuation, and clearing operations.

“Mainam na maging alerto at handa po tayo, kaya pinapairal natin ang pre-emptive evacuation,” Lazatin said.

Simeon said the ACDRRMO is monitoring major river channels in Angeles City, including the Abacan River, and Sapang Balen Creek.

He added that the city disaster management office is coordinating with the 33 Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils.

Lazatin said he wants to ensure the safety of his Kabalens in emergency situations.