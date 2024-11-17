Lazatin orders evacuation of residents along Abacan

ANGELES CITY --- Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has instructed Acting Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting to start evacuating residents in low lying areas and near the lateral areas of Abacan River.

This, as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) intensifies in Central Luzon as of press time.

Weather bureau Pagasa has hoisted Signal No. 2 in Pampanga province.

Lazatin said he directed Cabigting to convene the Angeles City Disaster Council and to monitor the 33 barangays for any eventualities.

The mayor said the evacuees were transferred to the Mining Evacuation Center, where food ams other necessities will be provided by the City Social Welfare and Development Office CSWDO.

Former City Councilor Rudy Simeon, head of the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), said his office has been activated on Saturday in preparation for the typhoon.

"Patuloy na binabantayan ng mga tauhan ng ACDRRMO ang galaw ng bagyo at nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na opisyal para sa maagap na pag-aksyon," the city government said.

"Pinapayuhan ang mga residente a manatiling nakaantabay sa mga opisyal na anunsyo, siguruhing ligtas ang kanilang mga tahanan, maghanda ng emergency kits, at sundin ang mga kautusang evacuation kung kinakailangan," it added.