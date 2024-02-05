Lazatin orders inspection of water sources amid stomach flu cases

ANGELES CITY – Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has ordered a city-wide inspection of water sources amid reports of diarrhea and stomach flu that affected 27 patients now confined at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center (RLMMC).

The RLMMC said 27 patients suffering from diarrhea had been admitted at the city-run hospital since February 3 up to present.

“Mataas, pero walang clustering. Raw data palang, will get more info on the cases,” said Dr. Froilan Canlas, officer in charge of RLMMC

In Memorandum No. 370. Series of 2024,

Lazatin has directed the City Health Office (CHO), General Services Office (GSO), CHO-Sanitation Division, and the Business Permit and Licensing Division to carry out inspection of water sources starting Monday, February 5, 2024.

The inspection includes the microbiological and chemical test of water from all water suppliers and water refilling stations within Angeles City, in addition to the regular tests conducted by the city.

Another is the inspection of water at the Angeles City Hall Compound, especially at the Cooperative Canteen.

Lazatin also cited the inspection of water at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center, including the hospital canteen.

The mayor also asked the concerned local government departments to inspect water in all public and private schools in Angeles City, especially in canteens and cafeterias.

Dr. Verona Guevarra said the City Health Office has coordinated with local private hospitals for the data regarding cases of stomach flu.

Lazatin earlier asked the public to be “vigilant” and ensure cleanliness of their water and food sources.

The mayor asked Guevarra and Canlas to coordinate with local hospitals on the number and conditions of any patients who were admitted for intestinal infections or viral gastroenteritis.

The two local health officials were also directed to seek the help of the Department of Health (DOH) if there is an outbreak of virus.

Symptoms of viral gastroenteritis or intestinal infection includes watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever.

Viral gastroenteritis can be contracted through contact with an infected person or by consuming contaminated food or water. Most affected are infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

File photo of Mayor Lazatin during his recent inspection of the ongoing construction of the Pampang Public Market.