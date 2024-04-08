Lazatin orders school road safety projects

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has revitalized the city government’s Child Road Traffic Injury Prevention Program.

The project is aimed to ensure the safety of students from road-related accidents.

The city government is set to construct humps, install traffic signages, and provide pedestrian lanes in all the school zones in the city.

Lazatin instructed Chief Adviser IC Calaguas to preside over a meeting on April 4, 2024, with Angeles City Traffic Development Officer Francis Pangilinan, City Engineer’s Officer-in-Charge Helen Ayro, and members of the Department of Education – Angeles City.

The city government is one of the local government units in the Philippines to enact the Road Safety Code with the help of ImagineLaw, and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The Road Safety Code appropriates the budget for road safety programs and interventions to make Angeles City roads safe for all road users.

Lazatin said the Code makes the road safe to the people especially the children, cyclists, commuters, elderly, and others.

Pangilinan aired support to Lazatin’s proposed engineering and institutional intervention to mitigate and limit road-related accidents in the city.

“Prayoridad po ng ating butihing Mayor ang child road safety dahil bago pa man po mapasa ang Road Safety Code ay inatasan na po niya ako na mag-deploy ng mga traffic enforcers sa mga school zones para mas maging ligtas ang pagtawid ng ating mga estudyante,” Pangilinan asserted.

Pangilinan urged motorists and drivers to respect pedestrian lanes. #