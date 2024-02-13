Lazatin provides medical, relief assistance to Anunas residents

ANGELES CITY—About 535 households with 2,000 families in Balubad, Barangay Anunas here have received relief and medical assistance on February 12.

This, after Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., had discussed the expropriation proceedings with the affected residents of Barangay Anunas, a move that is expected to temper flaring emotions.

“Tuloy tuloy po ang pagbibigay natin ng serbisyo sa mga residente ng Angeles City lalong lalo na sa mga apektadong residente ng Balubad, Barangay Anunas,” Lazatin said who has vowed to pursue expropriation of the contested land to bring peace and order in the area.

A surprise demolition last February 8, 2024, figured violent clashes between the police and indignant residents of Barangay Anunas, who are being forced to vacate their land by the Clarkhills Properties Corporation backed by the Department of Agriculture Adjudication Board (DARAB).

Lazatin said some 535 households with some 2,000 families had already been tagged and these will comprise the beneficiaries of the expropriation process that will allow them to own their respective lands.

Lazatin said the Angeles LGU has already ceased negotiations with Clarkhills Properties Corporation amid the violent demolition attempt last Thursday.

“The City Government of Angeles shall cease negotiations with Clarkhills. We will ensure that we will acquire the concerned property in favor of our constituents,” said Lazatin in his letter to Oscar Torralba, President of Clarkhills Properties Corporation.

“Considering the present circumstances and this impasse in the communication between the City Government of Angeles and Clarkhills, we believe that the best course of action for us is to proceed with the expropriation,” Lazatin said who deplored the violence being exerted on the affected residents.

The relief and medical operations ordered by Lazatin headed by his Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel involved the City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO), Angeles City Human Settlement and Urban Development Office(ACHSUDO), Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Nutrition Office, Gender and Development Office, Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, General Services Office, and the City Health Office.

Members of the Environmental Management System, Angeles City Traffic Development Office, Command Center, and Barangay Outreach Program will also conduct cleaning operations along the streets of Balubad, Anunas, which had been littered with broken bottles and rocks.

“We will continue to provide assistance to the residents of Barangay Anunas,” according to Lazatin.

Earlier, City Councilor Atty. Arvin Suller said the Angeles LGU will see to it the affected residents of Barangay Anunas will benefit from the expropriation proceedings and for this same reason, Mayor Lazatin found time to explain the matter to them.

Socialized housing is one of the programs of Lazatin and more will benefit from upcoming low-cost housing projects in Angeles City, said Councilor Suller. #