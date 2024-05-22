Lazatin supports KADIWA program

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. showed his full support to the Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita, also known as the KADIWA program, of the Department of Agriculture.

Kiosks, showcasing local products, crops, and services were installed at the City Hall compound. The two-day event runs from Wednesday (May 22) until Thursday (May 23), 2024.

This is the second time that the city government participated in the KADIWA.

The program was launched by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through the DA to ensure the availability and affordability of food in areas with high demand and low-income families.

Lazatin said he has been pushing for food security, as well the welfare of farmers and local businesses.

Lazatin said the KADIWA is aligned with the city government's commitment to implement programs for farmers and local businesses.

"We are proud to support initiatives that promote access to affordable food, especially for those in need," Lazatin said.

Assisting during the event are the members of the Angeles City Economic Development Investment and Promotions Office led by Irish Bonus-Llego, Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel.