Lazatin thanks DSWD for help to Pampang market fire victims

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has expressed gratitude to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for approving his request for financial assistance for 412 stall owners affected by the September 17, 2026 fire at Pampang Public Market.

The DSWD approved P10,400 in financial assistance for each stall owner, affected by the fire.

“I am grateful to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for approving our request for financial assistance for the stall owners affected by the Pampang Public Market fire,” Lazatin said.

He expressed hope that the assistance would help the affected vendors recover and rebuild their livelihoods.

Lazatin also thanked the Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for providing the list of affected stall owners submitted to the DSWD.

The distribution of financial assistance is scheduled for November 12.

Personnel from Lazatin’s office will start contacting the beneficiaries on November 9 to provide details and instructions.

Lazatin asked DSWD Regional Director Venus Rebuldela to provide Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) for the 412 affected stall owners.