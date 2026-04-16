Lazatin underscores safety, environmental programs

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II led the second quarter meeting of the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (ACDRRMC) on Thursday.

Reports and programs aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness, prevention, and mitigation efforts were discussed during the meeting.

These included the Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment (CDRA), hazard mapping, and the geo-tagging of trees in the Sapangbato watershed areas.

The local government said these initiatives are crucial for environmental protection and the preservation of Angeles City’s water resources.

The ongoing implementation of barangay-level hazard mapping and risk assessment was also presented during the event.

The city government said it seeks to identify high-risk areas and enhance community preparedness against disasters such as flooding, typhoons, earthquakes, and landslides.

Lazatin emphasized the importance of data-driven and science-based planning to strengthen the local government's safety and environmental programs.

He noted that beyond responding to disasters, it is essential to build communities that are capable of recovering and staying prepared.

Under the Angeles City DRRM Plan 2026–2028, the city government said it continues to promote proactive, inclusive, and resilience-driven governance for the welfare and safety of every Angeleño.