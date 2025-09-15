Legarda: Uphold freedom, progressive leadership

As Bulacan celebrates the 127th Anniversary of the Malolos Congress, Senator Loren Legarda highlighted its role in shaping Philippine unity and democracy.

Legarda said the Malolos Congress signaled the birth of Asia’s first democracy and demonstrated that Filipinos are capable of self-government and a strong national vision.

Legarda recalled the contribution of her great-grandfather, Ariston Gella, Antique’s delegate to the historic Congress, linking her family’s legacy to a broader commitment to public service and constitutional reform.

“Independence is not just the freedom to act, but the freedom to act for others. And the true strength of the Filipino lies in standing firm, not just for oneself, but for the nation. We will not achieve true independence if we do not know ourselves as a nation. With every step that deepens our understanding of our culture and history, we strengthen our freedom,” Legarda said.

“The Malolos Congress showed the capability of the Philippines for self-governance. It laid the foundation for the First Philippine Republic, marking a key moment in our history and serving as a blueprint for national unity, liberty, and responsible leadership,” she added.

The four-term senator called on the public, especially the youth, to recognize the lessons of history.

"Let these lessons guide our actions as we honor those who fought for our freedom in the past and those who continue to strive to protect and uphold it for the Filipinos of today," she said. “In celebration of the 127th Anniversary of the Malolos Congress, let us remember its significance to the Filipino people. As the nation’s first legislature, it gave the country its first Constitution, laying down the foundation for civil rights, democratic practice, and representative government. It ratified independence, enshrined rights to education, voting, freedom of religion and expression, and showed the patriotism and will of Filipinos to chart their own future."

“Our beloved Philippines has come a long way since the founding of the Malolos Congress and the fulfillment of our long-sought freedom, but our ongoing fight for a just and progressive nation continues. Together, let us pursue it with hope, unity, and courageous resolve,” the senator added.