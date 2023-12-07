Legend meets Legend: From @NayDarna to Salliya

What happens when a legend meets another legend?

When two powerful women forge a strong bond, the result is a historic feat that will certinily leave an indelible mark even with the passage of time.

On November 24,2023 tattoo legend Apo Wang-Od personally chose Dra. MAry Libeney C. Sito to be her physician in a ceremony conducted in Buscalan, Benguet.

The simple rights conducted in Buscalan signalled the official YKALINGA adoption of Dr. Sito, who was warmly received by the community of Buscalan, Tinglayan, And Apo Wang-od, who dressed her in ethnic attire and christened hdr "Salliya", meaning the legendary woma of Kalinga as a successful woman, helping the majority of people because of her kindness and good heart, Dr. Sito's cheery disposition in life and generosity have made her a beacon of hope for the people in the Philippines. This has prompted the community to name her after the iconic Kalinga woman, embodying the core values of their local legend.

Another official adoption rite with the Tinglayan Kalinga community will be performed in the first monh of 2024.

Famously known as #NayDarna, Dr. Sito is well loved in the entire Philippines. NayDarna is a household name in Baguio City, having been assigned as Medical Officer IV at SDO Baguio. She is currenly handling different schools in Districts 4, 5 and 6. Aside from being a Medical Officer, NayDarna is engaged in various programs mostly civic and voluntary in nature.

With the hashtag #PDButNeverADisability, Sito has been a strong advocate of health and well-being, co-founding #OnlineDOC at the height of the pandemic and championing mental health advocacy through free knline consultations up until now, despite her medical condition as a Takayasu Arteritis, a rare auto-immune disease, survivor. She was recognized both nationally and internationally for her outstanding contribution in advancing the health care frontier. She has not only graced the newspaper covers, but has also hogged the limelight for her worthwhile initiatives in helping the public access medical help in times of need through her free online consultations - whether with or without a pandemic, in reality or in form of telemedicine. She also had several gift giving projects and medical missions even before the pandemic. This is a testament to her enduring commitment to be your lifeline, wether in he offline or online world.

Over the years, Dr Sito has been called a number of names, but Dr. Salliya, by far, is the best of all, as it embodies all the virtues that she holds dear - passion, commitment, and sacrifice in the name of public service.