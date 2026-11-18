SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, 21 November 2026 – The Christmas Capital of the Philippines is set to sparkle brighter than ever as SM City Pampanga unveils the Biggest Lantern of Hope, a spectacular holiday attraction that transforms the iconic Pampanga Eye into a dazzling symbol of hope, joy, and togetherness. Happening on November 21, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Amphitheatre, the event is one of the major highlights of SM Supermalls’ 12 Weeks of Iconic Christmas celebration.

This year, the attraction returns with an even more meaningful twist. More than a breathtaking display of lights and fireworks, the Biggest Lantern of Hope will be powered by the collective Messages of Hope shared by shoppers. Through this community-powered initiative, every message contributes to a larger story of optimism, gratitude, and holiday cheer.

Standing 65 meters (213 feet) high and 50 meters (164 feet) wide, the Pampanga Eye will come alive with 17,664 LED lights synchronized to festive music. The centerpiece spectacle culminates in a grand 10-minute pyro-musical performance featuring colorful light sequences, on-ground fireworks, aerial fireworks, and special illumination effects that transform the giant wheel into a magnificent lantern lighting up the Pampanga sky.

As the MOST-LOVED MALL destination for generations of Kapampangans, SM City Pampanga continues to create meaningful experiences that celebrate local culture while bringing families and communities together during the most wonderful time of the year.

Shoppers can join the Share Your Message of Hope campaign from October 28 to November 18, 2026 by simply scanning the Biggest Lantern of Hope QR code available throughout SM City Pampanga and submit your Messages of Hope. Selected entries will have the chance to be projected on the iconic Biggest Lantern of Hope during its grand lighting ceremony on November 21, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Amphitheatre, spreading hope and holiday cheer across the community.

Adding to the season’s excitement is Christmas Sparkle Dash, an immersive AR-powered game that lets shoppers collect sparkles, race up the leaderboard, and win exciting rewards. Running from October 25 to December 25 at participating SM malls nationwide, the game can be accessed by scanning the official QR code and logging in through the SM Malls Online App.

Families can also extend the fun at Sky Ranch Pampanga, the first amusement park in North Luzon, offering great family fun with exhilarating rides and exciting games where guests can win stuffed toys and other prizes. The park is open daily from 12 NN to 10 PM, with admission free of charge.

Beyond its dazzling attractions, SM City Pampanga invites shoppers to celebrate the heart of the season through festive dining experiences perfect for Christmas salo-salo with family and friends. Guests can indulge in holiday feasts, seasonal treats, and festive flavors from a wide selection of dining destinations across the mall, making every gathering more memorable. The celebrations continue with the Magical Holiday Market from October 25 to December 31, Magical Paw-Liday on December 6, and Magical Voices on December 13 at the Global Fashion Wing, alongside the Sky Ranch Christmas Food Bazaar running until January 2027. Adding even more sparkle to the season are the Holiday Fireworks Displays on December 4, 11, 18, and 25 at Sky Ranch, culminating with a special Santa Meet & Greet on December 25 at the Global Fashion Wing for a truly magical Christmas experience.

Gather your loved ones, share your hopes for the future, and witness one of the biggest Christmas spectacles in the region. This Christmas, celebrate, create memories, and GALA TO THE MAX as the Biggest Lantern of Hope lights up the skies of Pampanga once again.

For updates, visit SM City Pampanga on Facebook or follow SM Supermalls on its official social media accounts.