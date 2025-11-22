Let the Sparkle begin! MarQuee Mall lights up the season!

The holiday spirit shines brighter than ever at MarQuee Mall as it officially welcomed on Friday ( November 21) the season with its highly-anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, delighting shoppers and guests with an evening of dazzling sights, joyful sounds, and unforgettable experiences.

Anchored on the theme "That Holiday Feeling," the celebration transformed MarQuee Mall's Activity Center into a spectacular wonderland.

A dazzling Christmas Tree has been unveiled, capturing the heart of the Filipino holiday spirit and standing as a radiant symbol of joy, unity, and the timeless tradition of celebrating Christmas with family and friends.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the tree's breathtaking display - crafted to evoke nostalgia and spark new memories with loved ones.

The tree is set atop Santa's Workshop, a charming holiday haven adorned with warm Christmas décor, soft glowing lights, and inviting festive details, where guests may step inside and capture enchanting photos to complete their holiday experience.

The evening's celebrations reached extraordinary heights with a captivating performance by Octava Manila, an ensemble of gifted musicians united by their profound passion for music and choral artistry. Composed of graduates and alumni from the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music, the group delighted the crowd with heartfelt renditions of beloved Christmas hymns, filling the atmosphere with nostalgia and warmth.

Their performance was followed by a show-stopping appearance from Asia's Pop Heartthrob, Darren Espanto, whose powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence left the audience in awe.

His breathtaking number added an electrifying energy to the night, making the celebration even more unforgettable.

Adding to the holiday magic, Santa Claus made a special appearance, spreading cheer, sharing smiles, and bringing an extra touch of joy and wonder to the festivities.

The magic sparked at MarQuee Mall is just the beginning! MarQuee Mall is spreading holiday cheer with festive experiences and attractions, including:

• Gifts That Sleigh Promo - Shop at MarQuee Mall from November 21 to 23 with a P10,000 minimum purchase and instantly receive a P1,000 gift certificates from exciting brands

• Giant Lantern Fair- A Pampanga Christmas tradition comes alive in Ayala Malls MarQuee Mall on December 27 to 28, featuring spectacular giant parols dancing to the beat of Christmas carols and a festive fireworks display

• Wish Upon Santa - Meet & Greet Santa Claus on November 22, 23, 29, 30 and December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, & 21

• Simbang Gabi - Come together in worship and prayer this holiday season and give thanks for the year that was at the Chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help from December 15 to 23 , 2025.( Press Release)