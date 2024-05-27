Let us be prepared for any eventuality

WITH the increasing aggressive posture of China on our West Philippine Sea, prudence dictates that we should always be prepared for any aggressive act of the bully nation.

Recent incidents in the area only point out the determination of China to outplay us in our own sovereignty including what we call exclusive economic zone.

No diplomati8c moves on the part of the Philippines can deter China from further intruding into our territory so why waste our time and diplomatic efforts?

It is really bent on acquiring big chunks of our territory, build on the reclaimed areas and settle there with or without our acquiescence.

China even downplays our alliances with Japan, Australia and the UK. It increased its presence at the Bajo de Masinloc and near Palawan. We may one day be surprised to see the Chinese inhabiting big parts of Western Philippines, Palawan and Zambales.

Offshore, we have been “invaded” by POGO operators coming from mainland China. Our immigration bureau has noted a significant increase of Chinese nationals, despite our deporting several of them. Is it farfetched to surmise that China really wants to make the Philippines a province under its banner?

# # #

Our civilian missions (Atin Ito coalition) are being tailed by the Chinese Coast Guard and other militia vessels. How then can we conduct successful trips for our fishermen and men aboard BRP Sierra Madre? The Chinese are here to stay, no matter how we dissuade them. How can we stop the intrusions into our territories? We must be very prepared for any eventuality as the situation at the West Philippine Sea becomes critical every day. We must not be caught off guard by the dirty tactics of these Chinese.

Will President BBM and his top officials decidedly act on all these?