WE have been warned against China’s unreasonable aggression and intrusion. We seem to take for granted its active stance on our exclusive economic zone which China does not recognize and instead it insists this is its own.

Further, China does not intend to respect international rulings in our favor as proven by its frequent meddling into our fishermen’s activities and civilian supply missions to our troops on BRP Sierra Madre.

Let us be fairly warned about China’s traitorous motives veiled by strongly-worded diplomatic lingo. Its challenges on our maritime vessels speak louder that China does not respect any move by our Coast Guard and other Philippine maritime vessels. No, not on our lives!

What to do? Definitely, we cannot confront their military might at the West Philippine Sea or else will be annihilated, The sheer size of its military fleet can intimidate us or any nation coming to our aid.

There are reports that China is supporting our country’s ban on POGOs. This uncharacteristic show of support is but a trap to momentarily prevent the Philippines fro, formally filing a complaint with the international bodies.

For all we know, it may be some Philippine officials which allowed many Chinese nationals to enter the country to cause disarray to our economic run, di ba?

Now China is suddenly friendly to us? Let us be warned pf China’s cunning style and deception which it has demonstrated repeatedly in the past.

Let us not be gullible and be lulled into complacency. Let us not believe every word from China: it is our enemy, not a friend.