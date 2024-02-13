Let’s go on a food trip at Nepo Center

Tara sa Nepo for something warm and a delightful food experience!

Check these out: Nepo Center has two new food convan stalls - Casista’s and Warm Dlights!

These two new container van food stalls serve food that will surely delight your taste buds!

Casista’s will take you to Mexico with their authentic-tasting birria tacos, nachos, fries, and churros!

Warm Dlights will let you taste the most popular food trends with their version of pani puri, kiamoy fruits, butter beer, and best-selling beef kebab served with biryani rice and garlic yoghurt sauce.

Aside from these two new stalls, Nepo Center is also home to the oldest street food park in Pampanga - Totobits.

Indulge in a variety of Pinoy street foods including fish balls, fried calamares, beef mami, yakut drink, and even Korean street foods.

Tara na sa Nepo for a sulit, busog food trip!