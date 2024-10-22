Let’s us the bets how to solve corruption

I am hoping that in candidates forum the question should be asked is: IF YOU WILL WIN HOW WILL YOU SOLVE CORRUPTION IN YOUR LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT? AND PLEASE GIVE A DETAILED ANSWER. The unvarnished truth is corruption in government emanates from the palace and cascades to the line departments and to the LGUs. The Senate and the House of Representatives and local government units are not spared.

> All candidates past and present, vowed during the campaign period that they will stop corruption. Sad to say they didn’t walk the talk, so to speak. Some struggled initially but after ending their terms no meaningful change happened. Let’s examine how former President Digong Duterte approached the pervasive corruption during his administration. Has he not vowed he will stamp corruption? Has he not repeatedly announced that even only a whiff of corruption he will put the corrupt behind bars? Sorry, Duterte there was overcommitting and under delivering. In short it was only a soundbyte. He left office in June, the sticky fingers are still in their merry ways. I remember in the early years of his administration, he said that there are many people involved in the anomalous biddings of government projects. He said then fake bidding is frequently done. He even mentioned that arrangements were tackled on golf courses. On my part, I know in the province it’s done on restaurants which must not be far from the government agency where the actual bidding will be conducted. Let’s explain further. Formal bidding happens in the agency office, say for example at a district office of Department of Public and Highways, National Irrigation Agency, Department of Education etc. etc. In most cases, the ‘sindikato’ already conducted their own ‘bidding’ and the winning bidder is already pinpointed and including the price of the winning bid. The arrangement is for the pre-arranged winner to set aside three percent of the total package cost to be equitably among the designated participants. If it’s a orchestra at work, maybe the congressman is the conductor.distributed among the designated participants.

Let’s be graphic for easier understanding how things were done and still being done with impunity despite repeated expose.The procurement law mandates that all government projects are to be subjected to competitive bidding, and that biddings of projects are to be advertised on newspapers of general circulation and on the PHILGEPS, the government website. Having done that, the concerned agency will start selling bid documents, and the amount will depend on the project cost. Now the participants will be known and who will be participating in the bidding. The work starts for the ‘sindikato’ here.

The pinpointed winning bidder has his money ready for distribution to the bidding participants. The three percent will now be distributed equitably and everybody will be happy on their way to the bank. They got their ‘pamalengke’, but not yet the people from the regional and district offices whose sticky fingers must be greased, or else. That’s how they do it folks. But when confronted they will feign innocence and make impressions they are lily white.

When you come to think of it why most government infrastructure projects are substandard, it is because every project is marked with corruption. In that rigged bidding, the congressman in the district has to be given his demanded share. It is a separate story if the one involved is a senator. It is bigger if he or she made the follow up to the Department of Budget and Management That’s only the first instance. There is a long list of people who will assert what’s due them based on what’s euphemistically called SOP (standard operating procedure). Maybe 10 or 15% for congresssman, 5 or 10 % on the head of the agency, small percentages on every office like quality control, resident auditor, cashier and few others who will be given balato. You minus the VAT of 12% and the allowable 10% contractor’s profit, you have now ladies and gentlemen how much went into that road project. Two years later you will see cracks and cratered.