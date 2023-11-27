Let’s wish for lasting peace

LIKE the global COVID pandemic, let us try to erase from our collective memory our struggle to achieve global peace and orderliness in our midst.

Let us aim for a lasting world peace, free from hate and debate, shorn of conflict and violence. Let peace reign for a longer time.

I know this might be just wishful thinking as every nation has to survive under these dire circumstances, but I see the better side of mankind: his capability to accept unconditional peace and maintain peaceful co-existence with neighbors.

I submit that war is a necessary evil especially for countries or groups of extremists who find it as a convenient reason to sell (and buy) weapons, ammunitions and military supplies to perpetrate their acts.

# # #

Which brings to mind the ongoing Israel-Hamas tiff which has caused damage to lives and properties.

While other civilize nations are exerting efforts to provide humanitarian aid to affected residents, some rebellious groups like the Hezbollah and Houthis are exploiting the ongoing skirmishes to perpetrate their acts to kill, maim and kidnap even the innocent civilians.

But the toils of war are that excruciating to say the least and will cause more deaths and destruction till the conclusion of hostilities. Yes, no one knows yet when the war will end.

# # #

Even calls for peace and orderliness by the United Nations and the Pope the head of the Catholic Church which membership counts more than 2 billion people are generally ignored by the extremists group.

It’s good that considerate nations like Egypt is allowing trucks containing food, medicines and other humanitarian aid to cross its border at Rafah to allow the flow of much-needed relief.

The other nations, particularly the Philippines, can only watch in anticipation of a break in the war and the start of a renewed friendship, But these can only allow them to be mere observers and not active players in the war which is threatening to be a regional disturbance.

# # #

Till then, we can only sigh and with bated breath, hope for the coming of a new, stable world.