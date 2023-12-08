LGBTQ+ community gets Christmas gifts

ANGELES CITY— Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. distributed his personal Christmas gift to 2,000 members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Lesbian, Queer or Questioning Plus (LGBTQ+) Community here.

Each member of the LGBTQ+ community took home five kilos of rice.

“Simula nang naupo po tayo bilang Mayor, taun-taon po nating ginagawa itong pagbibigay ng bigas para sa mga miyembro ng LGBTQ+,” Lazatin said.

The mayor said he recognizes the LGBTQ+ community as a vital part of society and has always given his full support in their endeavors.

On behalf of Lazatin, members of the Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, headed by Irish Bonus-Llego, led the distribution of rice assistance.

Angeles City LGBTQ+ Focal Person Jhune Angeles thanked Lazatin for his yearly assistance.

Lazatin appointed Angeles as the focal person for the LGBTQ+ community to strengthen programs and projects that will benefit its members.