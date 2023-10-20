LGC, Ayala join hands to fight malnutrition

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Ayala Multi-Purpose Cooperative and the Laus Group of Companies have partnered with international non-profit organization Rise Against Hunger to address malnutrition in the province.

Some 200 volunteers from the said companies gathered at the Laus Group Event Centre for a meal-packing event on Friday morning

The activity aims to produce rice soy fortified meals that would feed 900 malnourished and stunted children for 120 days through a dietary/supplementation feeding program.

The packed meals will be distributed to children from the towns of Porac, Floridablanca, Guagua, Sta. Rita, Lubao, and Sasmuan in Pampanga.

The towns’ respective Social Welfare and Development offices will be implementing the program, with a focus on children from upland and indigenous peoples communities.

The feeding program seeks to address malnutrition and stunting which are considered prevalent issues, particularly among children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Through events like this, where volunteers come together to pack meals specifically designed to provide the necessary nutrients, we are addressing these issues head-on. In just a few hours, hundreds of meals are packed, ensuring that these children will have access to sustenance that will help improve their overall health and well-being,” the group said.

Former President and Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino, Laus Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lisset Laus-Velasco, and MTL Food Group President Ma. Theresa Laus led the said event.

Also present were Ayala Coop. General Manager Lourdes Orosa, Ayala Coop CFO Jennifer Cura, WeAreAyala Business Club- Central Luzon Board Chairman Jay Christopher Tongol, Laus Group President Paul Tristan Laus, and Laus Group Executive Directors Carisa Laus and Diorella Laus.

On October 25, 2019, a similar event was held at the Laus Group Events Center, which helped provide meals for over 450 children in a school feeding program in seven barangays in the province's second district.