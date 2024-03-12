LGC CEO among Inquirer's Women of Power awardees

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Laus Group of Companies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lisset Laus-Velasco is among the Inquirer's Women of Power awardee.

She joined the list of 38 remarkable women who have manifested the awards' theme "Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Women's Leadership and Resilience."

The awards, which celebrate women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, demonstrated remarkable expertise, and have had a tangible impact on their communities, were conferred on March 11 at the Seda Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, as part of Inquirer's 38th anniversary.

The "women of power" were chosen based on their professional accomplishments in both the private and public sectors, innovative and creative contributions, mentorship and empowerment through education, advocacy for environmental sustainability, promotion of inclusivity and diversity, adept crisis management, and groundbreaking work in technology and digital spaces.

Laus-Velasco's woman of power tag is the latest distinction among several others, since she took over the helm of the conglomerate, taking on the baton and carrying on the legacy and vision of LGC's late founder Levy P. Laus.

Last year, Laus-Velasco was named one of the outstanding women entrepreneurs among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Asean, where she received the Outstanding Asean Women Entrepreneur Award from the Asean Women Entrepreneurs Network (AWEN) in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 2, 2023.

The AWEN award recognizes the outstanding achievements of women entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact on their industries and communities, and who have overcome obstacles, shown resilience, and demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities paving the way to the success of their businesses.

It also recognizes the significant contributions made by women entrepreneurs in Asean member states to both their industries and in advancing the participation of women in all levels of economic activity.

On November 21, 2023, Laus-Velasco was also named Woman Entrepreneur of the Year at the recently concluded Entrepreneur of the Year Philippines.

The world-renowned annual search organized by Ernst and Young and SGV Foundation recognized the LGC chair and CEO for her exemplary management excellence over a sustained period of time, making her a trailblazer in her particular field of business.

In 2021, Laus-Velasco was also named as 2021 Ford Salute to Dealers Honoree, a Ford Motor Company initiative that recognizes dealer partners who work toward improving the lives of individuals and their communities.

Laus-Velasco was the lone honoree from Ford’s International Markets Group and the second Ford dealer principal from the Philippines to win the recognition from a total of 80 dealers from around the world nominated for the award.

She joined five Ford dealer partners all over the globe who were cited for their impactful social contributions, philanthropic work, and community service.

Laus-Velasco was recognized for her advocacy on education, like her father who is a known countryside development advocate and socio-civic leader in the country.

“Education is very close to my heart. I truly believe that every human being should have the right, the privilege, and the opportunity to finish his or her studies. As an entrepreneur and mother, I am passionate about work associated with education, children and communities because I truly believe that having access to education, proper nutrition and preparing the youth, we are able to build a better community, a better society through children who are properly educated and prepared to take on the future,” she shared.

As to her recognition as a woman of power, Laus-Velasco said that women are making significant strides in breaking the glass ceiling and occupying leadership positions in traditionally male-dominated industries. She highlighted the strong confidence and determination exhibited by women in shattering traditional roles, thriving in their careers, and advocating for important issues.

"As women leaders, there is an opportunity to inspire and pave the way for more collaborative and inclusive workplaces that welcome individuals of all genders, ages, and backgrounds," she said.