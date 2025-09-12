LGC, partners bring X-Trash challenge to Sta Rita school

The Laus Group of Companies, in partnership with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) and Basic Environmental Systems and Technologies (BEST), has brought the X-Trash Challenge to San Basilio National High School in Santa Rita town on Friday, September 12.

The initiative aims to promote proper waste segregation and recycling in the school community.

The program includes a challenge of collecting recyclables within a given period where participating institutions may earn environmental points.

The proceeds from the collected items are used to fund projects for their chosen public school and community partners.

Principal Ryan Atun lauded the Laus Group of Companies and its partners for bringing the program to their school.

He stressed that the initiative will greatly help in their environmental initiatives.

The program included an instructional seminar on waste segregation.

The school was also given 25 gallons of liquid hand wash and rehabilitated a wash area and restroom.

The company and its partners also provided recycling bins with basketball rings to encourage more student to “shoot” waste properly.