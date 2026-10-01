LGSF eyed for LGU dredging equipment

Local government units in Pampanga may use the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) to purchase their dredging equipment, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said.

Recto made the statement during his visit to Pampanga on Tuesday, September 29, where he met with Governor Lilia Pineda and mayors to discuss the flooding problem in the province.

He said allowing LGUs to acquire their own equipment will enable them to regularly desilt rivers, waterways and drainage in their respective areas.

“Napag-usapan namin na intervention sa national, gayundin ang programang gagawin ng Pangulo sa susunod na taon, isa diyan na pwede nilang gamitin ang LGSF para pagbili ng dredging equipment nang sa gayon, sila-sila, sa sarili nilang mga bayan, ‘yung mga waterways nila ay pwede nilang i-desilt,” Recto said.

The official said the move is among the national government’s plan to help address flooding in Pampanga.

He even assured Kapampangans that the national government is prioritizing the immediate and long-term solutions to the flooding.