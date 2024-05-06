LGU commemorates Battle of Sto. Tomas

STO. TOMAS — The municipality of Sto. Tomas, through its local government and Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) Sto. Tomas Campus, on Saturday commemorated the 125th anniversary of the 1899 Battle of Sto. Tomas.

Mayor Johnny Sambo, DHVSU Sto. Tomas Director Jovita Rivera, and research consultant Joel Mallari led the unveiling of "Íng Labanan king Sto. Tomas, 1899” painting by renowned Kapampangan artist Aurelio Q. Lobo.

It was the first time that the local government held a public commemoration for the historic event that transpired on May 4, 1899.

The Battle of Sto. Tomas was a confrontation between Philippine revolutionary forces, commanded by General Antonio Luna, and American troops.

Historical records indicate that the said battle is regarded as one of the most hardest-fought battles of Pampanga, as the fall of the town made it easy for the Americans to take San Fernando, and eventually, the rest of the province.

The battle nearly cost Luna’s life after he sustained a gunshot wound on the stomach that led to him in an attempt to take his own life rather than be captured by American forces, but a Filipino colonel named Alejandro Avecilla intervened and prevented him from doing so.

Sambo said that publicly commemorating such a significant event is vital to preserving the history of Sto. Tomas, especially its role in one of the most crucial battles for the country's independence.

“Ang gusto natin sa Sto. Tomas ay progreso at hindi natin ito makakamit ng buo kung hindi natin babalikan ang ating nakaraan. At kasabay ng paggunita natin sa Labanan sa Sto. Tomas ay ang umpisa rin ng paggawa natin ng bagong kasaysayan katulad ng pagtatayo ng kauna-unahang medical school dito rin mismo sa DHVSU Sto. Tomas,” he said.

The municipal council of Sto. Tomas declared May 4 of each year as the Battle of Sto. Tomas Day through Municipal Ordinance No. 104-2024.

The ordinance also urged the Local School Board (LSB) to integrate the Battle of Sto. Tomas in the school lessons, particularly in the chapters covering the Philippine Revolutionary Period.