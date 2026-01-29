LGU conducts road safety surveys in school zones

The local government unit (LGU) of Angeles City has conducted road safety surveys in public school areas.

The city government said this is part of its program to improve protection for "Kabataang Angeleños."

Through the instruction of Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, a team assessed road markings, traffic signs, road conditions, surrounding infrastructure, and existing safety measures in and around school zones.

Priority was given to schools near major roads, where risks to students and pedestrians are higher.

Results of the surveys will serve as the basis for data-driven interventions aimed at improving traffic management, strengthening safety features, and establishing safer routes for students, parents, and school personnel.

The initiative was carried out by the LGU, in coordination with DepEd Angeles City, the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), and the Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO).

The city government reiterated its commitment to build safer, more child-friendly communities, beginning with secure school environments.