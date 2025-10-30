LGU designates common sites for flooded cemeteries

The local government of Masantol said it will establish common memorial areas where residents can light candles and offer prayers for their departed loved ones this All Saints’ Day.

Mayor Danilo Guintu made the announcement as several tombs in the town remained submerged as of Wednesday, October 29.

He said portions of the town's public cemetery and a private memorial park are still flooded.

“Doon sa bandang dulo, nasa two feet pa ang tubig. Ayaw naman natin na lumusong ang mga kababayan natin sa baha, lalo na at uso ang lagnat ngayon at napakaraming sakit na makukuha diyan,” Guintu said.

To prevent overcrowding, the mayor said two common memorial sites will be established along the main road of Barangay San Nicolas.

“Maglalagay kami ng dalawang lugar dito sa main road ng Barangay San Nicolas na puwedeng magsindi ng kandila para hindi na kayo lumusong,” he added.

Aside from providing shared memorial spaces, the local government has also placed sandbags in flooded areas of the cemeteries to make other tombs more accessible to visitors.

“Tuluy-tuloy ang meeting namin kasama ang PNP at BFP para masiguro na ligtas at maayos ang Undas ng mga Masantoleño,” Guintu said.

He urged the public to prioritize their safety at all times.

“May mga libingan naman na nakalitaw at pwedeng puntahan, kaya naglagay tayo ng sandbag doon sa mga parte lang na may tubig pa ng kaunti. Doon naman sa mga malalim talaga ang baha, huwag na sana lumusong ang mga kababayan natin,” Guintu said.