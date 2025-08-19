LGU, LIPAD work for tourist safety

The local government of Angeles City and Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation have agreed to work together for the safety of tourists.

This developed after the meeting of Mayor Jon Lazatin, LIPAD President Noel Manankil.

The LIPAD executive and his team shared updates on Clark International Airport’s growth.

During the meeting, the mayor pointed out the city’s commitment to visitor safety.

"Tourists must stay safe while enjoying Angeles City's world-class cuisine," Lazatin said.

The local chief executive stressed that the Angeles City’s Tourism Office is coordinating with stakeholders and law enforcement units "to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for tourists exploring the city’s famed culinary scene."

Lazatin also highlighted efforts to craft the city’s tourism branding while maintaining heightened police presence to ensure visitor security.

LIPAD, for its part, said it is in talks with local and international airlines to broaden Clark International Airport's route network.

Manankil said this is aimed to increase weekly flights and boost accessibility for travelers.

He added that the airport is also attracting express freight providers, signaling growth in cargo services alongside passenger traffic.

The LIPAD official said the Clark terminal is positioned as a gateway linking Central Luzon and other parts of the country.

Other developments include SM City Clark check-in facility where passengers can check in before arriving at the airport.

LIPAD said it is also partnering with local entrepreneurs to support businesses and promote Kapampangan heritage.

Clark International Airport earned Level 1 accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) for Customer Experience.

The two officials said Clark airport’s expansion plans and the city government's safety and culinary excellence are expected to make the region a premier destination for both domestic and international travelers.