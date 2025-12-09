LGU offers boat rides amid bridge closure

The local government unit of San Simon is offering free boat rides to help residents access barangays located on the other side of San Miguel Bridge.

The initiative was made following the closure of the San Miguel Bridge, which connects the town proper and other major roads to Barangays San Miguel and Concepcion.

Before the libreng sakay program, workers and students pay P20 for a boat ride or take a longer route passing through Barangays Sta. Cruz and San Juan to reach the other side of town.

Acting Mayor Anne Canlas said the free boat rides are available from Monday to Saturday throughout the month of December.

“Malaking tulong ito lalo na sa mga estudyante, manggagawa at pamilyang umaasa sa biyahe sa ilog,” she said.

To ensure passenger safety, Canlas said wearing the life vests provided by the local government is mandatory.

“Priority po natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan,” she added.

The San Miguel Bridge has been closed to the public since 2022 for upgrading and widening works.