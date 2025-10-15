LGU rescues 14 minors in Angeles

The local government unit (LGU) of Angeles City has recently rescued 14 minors from the streets.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) led the operation on Tuesday under the directive of Mayor Jon Lazatin.

The rescued minors include 2 boys around the vicinity of SM Clark and Astro Park; nine boys in Malabanias, Korean Town, and Pampang Market; and three girls in the same areas.

All 14 rescued minors were referred to the Kanlungan ng Kabataan Reformation Center for proper care, intervention, and rehabilitation.

The city government said it remains steadfast in its commitment to protect the welfare of children.