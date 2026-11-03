LGU schedules activities for La Naval de Bacolor

The local government unit (LGU) of Bacolor has lined up a series of religious, cultural and community activities from November 9 to 15 for the celebration of La Naval de Bacolor 2026.

The activities will open on November 9 with the unveiling of the festival activities at the Bacolor Municipal Hall grounds.

The unveiling and blessing of the Simon de Anda Monument will follow on November 11 in front of San Guillermo Parish Church.

On November 13, the Bacolor Agro, Food and Trade Fair will open at the San Guillermo Church grounds, alongside the Makatapak Festival featuring street dancing and free dance interpretation.

Other activities include the “Magsaya, Manerak, Magbanda Baculud” night of music and entertainment on November 14 at the municipal hall grounds.

The celebration will continue on November 15 with the Pyalung Baculud at 6:30 a.m., the agro, food and trade fair, and the La Naval de Bacolor procession, locally known as Lubenas, at 6:30 p.m.

The municipal government invited residents and visitors to join the weeklong festivities celebrating Bacolor's religious and cultural traditions.