LGU shuts down illegal dumpsite

The Mabalacat City local government unit (LGU) has shut down an illegal open dumpsite in Barangay Calumpang due to the lack of proper permits and violations of environmental laws.

Recently, residents filed complaints about the dumpsite after a fire broke out in the area, producing thick smoke that reached Xevera Subdivision in Barangay Tabun.

The e Office of the City Administrator issued a Cease and Desist Order against individuals involved in the operation of the dumpsite.

Operators were also ordered to clean up and rehabilitate the area in accordance with environmental standards.

Failure to comply will result in appropriate penalties, including criminal charges and other actions from the local government. | via CLTV36 News