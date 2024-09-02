LGU to celebrate Tourism Month

PORAC — The local government unit of this town is set to host a series of events in celebration of the National Tourism Month this September.

The event will be held at the town’s newly opened Bayung Porac Mini Park in Barangay Manibaug Libutad.

The municipal government said it will be holding a basic painting tutorial and on-the-spot painting for children aged 7 to 15-years-old.

There will also be a Kulitan Writing event, where interested individuals will be introduced to the ancient writing script for the Kapampangan language.

The participants will also be taught how to write in Kulitan.

There will also be a local souvenir producers' trade fair.

The events will be held on Saturday September 7 from 2 pm to 9 pm.

Parents of interested children may visit the Bayung Porac FB page or coordinate with the Porac Municipal Tourism Office for details on how to join in the events.