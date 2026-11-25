Local government officials of Mabalacat City led the handover ceremony for Phase II of the Aeta Family Care Center – Roots to Shoots on Wednesday, November 25.

This is part of initiatives aimed at improving the living conditions and livelihoods of Aeta communities and upland farmers in the city.

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino expressed his support for programs focused on addressing the basic needs of Aeta families, particularly in nutrition, food security, access to clean water, and improved livelihood opportunities.

Launched in 2023, the three-year Roots to Shoots Program aims to address malnutrition, food supply shortages, limited livelihood opportunities, and lack of access to clean water in Aeta communities in Bamban, Tarlac, and Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

The program is led by the Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc., in partnership with the Manila Water Foundation, Clark Development Corporation, National Nutrition Council, and World Vision Development Foundation.

Also present at the gathering was Bamban Municipal Mayor Jose M. Salting Jr., along with representatives of partner organizations and other stakeholders recognized for their contributions to the program's implementation.

Through collaboration among the private sector, organizations, and local government units, the initiative is expected to sustain efforts to provide Aeta families with a stronger foundation for healthier living, adequate food, and sustainable livelihoods. |via Mabalacat City News