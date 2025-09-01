LGU: Unsegregated waste cause of garbage dumps

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) of San Fernando said over the weekend that the huge dumps of garbage in some barangays are caused by non-segregation of waste "at source," or the households or establishments where the thrash comes from.

The Cenro on Friday, August 29 conducted clearing operations in the boundary of Barangay Del Pilar and San Nicolas, the site where piles of garbage and waste scattered along a stretch were spottted.

CENRO head Maria Teresa Doble said the illegal dumpsites are caused by sources which do not sort non-biodegradable and biodegradable garbage as called for under Republic Act 9003 or Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

She added that the city government will not collect the garbage unless it is segregated.

"Dumping garbage illegally, especially if it is not segregated, is non-compliance to the law and therefore will not be collected or picked up by the city's garbage collectors. It is the responsibility of households and establishments to segregate waste and dispose of it properly," Doble said.

The city government said it conducts regular clean up and clearing operations along major thoroughfares like Jose Abad Santos Avenue and MacArthur Highway, while barangay thrash collectors are tasked to pick up garbage in their respective communities and jurisdiction.

"At present, we have three collection shifts in the city from early morning to evening. But the problem is, once the garbage truck has passed by, people will again dump unsegregated waste. We continue to monitor this and issue tickets and demand letters to violators," she added.