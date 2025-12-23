LGU warns riders with loud mufflers

As the New Year revelry approaches, the local government unit (LGU) of Masantol town has reiterated the enforcement of an existing ordinance banning the use of loud mufflers on motorcycles and two-wheeled vehicles.

Mayor Danilo Guintu said that Municipal Ordinance No. 2016-007 is strictly enforced to maintain peace and order in the municipality.

Under the ordinance, motorcycle owners are required to install mufflers with silencers or noise-reducing devices to prevent excessive and irritating noise.

Violators of the ordinance will be penalized with community service and fines amounting to ?500 for the first offense, ?1,000 for the second offense, and ?2,500 for the third offense.

Guintu urged residents and visitors to comply with the ordinance to avoid inconvenience and help promote an orderly community.

“Para sa mas tahimik, ligtas, at maayos na pamayanan, sumunod po tayo sa ordinansa,” the mayor said.