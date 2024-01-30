LGUs bag awards for programs on nutrition

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - The Provincial Nutrition Council feted Pampanga local government units (LGUs) early this week at the Benigno Aquino Hall for their outstanding implementation of nutrition programs in their respective localities.

The Municipal Government of Bacolor was hailed for having the 'Most Outstanding Municipal Nutrition Committee' during the “2023 Provincial Nutrition Awarding Ceremony” along with the municipal government of Arayat which ranked 1st runner-up in the contest.

The LGUs of Guagua and Lubao were ranked 2nd and 3rd runner-up, respectively.

Lubao was also given a special award for having the “Best Community Garden.”

First District Board Member Krizzanel Garbo, Sangguniang Panlalawigan Vice-Chair on Health and Sanitation and Provincial Health Officer Zenon Ponce led the awarding of trophies and cash prizes to the winners.

Garbo said Governor Dennis Pineda acknowledges the efforts demonstrated by the LGUs and their dedication to improving the lives and nutrition of the Kapampangans, especially the children in their respective communities.

“Very important ya pu ining event a ini because we want to advocate nutrition in the whole province. We are here to inspire para lalu la pa pu magsumikap deng kekatamung LGUs para mas palawakan da pa reng programa da for nutrition especially for children,” Garbo said.

“Nakaka-inspire po ang suporta na ipinakita ni Governor Pineda sa paglalaan ng pondo para sa nutrisyon para sama-samang matugunan ang gutom at malnutrisyon dito sa lalawigan ng Pampanga,“ said Ana Maria Rosaldo, regional nutrition program coordinator, NNC - Central Luzon.