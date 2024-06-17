LGUs in C. Luzon get backhoes from DENR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The City Government of San Fernando in Pampanga and the Municipal Government of Obando in Bulacan received one unit of Kobelco backhoe from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The DENR initiative aims to intensify the rehabilitation of Manila Bay through the cleanup of rivers and waterways that feed water into the bay.

The DENR said that two sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) were also part of the units.

Each unit includes a life jacket, hard hat, raincoat, anti-skid safety shoes, earmuffs, eye goggles, hard gloves, reflectorized vest, life ring, working jacket, driver suit, and first aid kit.

The backhoe-on-barge units are expected to be utilized in the dredging of clogged tributaries and the flood mitigation efforts in the said localities, the agency said.

The LGUs are tasked to maintain and operate the units through their resource