LGUs oppose closure of Kalangitan landfill

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Local government units (LGUs) in Central and Northern Luzon expressed their opposition over the reported plan to shut down the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill in Capas, Tarlac.

In a document obtained by Sun.Star Pampanga, at least 122 representatives of LGUs in Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan and Benguet signed the petition addressed to Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ma. Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga to defer the scheduled closure of the waste management center.

The landfill facility is facing shut down after the Bases Conversion Development Agency (BCDA) and its subsidiary, Clark Development Corporation (CDC) reportedly decided not to extend the contract with the operator, Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC), when the partnership expires this coming October.

The LGUs noted that the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill is integral to the regional waste management system, handling up to 4,000 tons of trash daily.

The petition added that the facility is the only landfill in the region that meets the environmental standards set by Republic Act 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

“The closure of this facility threatens to precipitate literally overnight, a severe waste management crisis throughout the three regions, affecting millions of people. We are alarmed by the absence of comparable alternatives, as other facilities are either not fully capacitated, non-compliant with RA 9003, too small, or financially unfeasible for our local government budgets,” the petition read.

The LGUs said the closure of Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill will pose environmental and public health risks to millions of residents in their regions.

They asked for the immediate intervention of the DENR to defer its closure and maintain the landfill's operations pending sustainable and long-term solutions.

They added that more time is required to find a solution that can address the current and future waste management needs of the affected regions.

“We are committed to collaborating with the DENR and relevant stakeholders to explore all possible solutions and request your office to address this urgent issue promptly,” the LGUs said.