LGUs suspend in-person classes due to heat

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Face-to-face classes were suspended yesterday, April 3, by several local government units (LGUs) in the province due to hot weather.

The LGUs that canceled face-to-face classes yesterday included the cities of Angeles, Mabalacat, and San Fernando; the towns of Floridablanca, Sta. Ana, Bacolor, Mexico, Macabebe, Masantol, San Simon, Candaba, and Sto. Tomas.

The LGUs cited the heat index felt in Pampanga as forecasted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The heat index is expected to reach 40°C on April 3 until today, April 4.

The schools were advised to implement online classes or other alternative learning methods to ensure the continuity of the students' school lessons.