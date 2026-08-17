LGUs urged to create flood-control master plan

A business leader in Pampanga said local government units (LGUs) in the province must coordinate and create a master flood-mitigation plan.

Rene Romero, chairman and chief executive officer of Romac Services and Trading Company, Inc.,said a yearly desilting and dredging of waterways will not solve the perennial flooding in low-lying areas.

"Ing Angeles, aliwa ya mitigation plan. Aliwa ya naman ing San Fernando, aliwa ya ing Santo Tomas, Minalin, Macabebe, Masantol, Bacolor, Guagua," he said. "Dapat, metung la mu master plan about preventing flooding."

The businessman also suggested that upper portions of rivers, which connect to Manila Bay, should be included in the plan. "Nung pwedi, ing planu magumpisa ya babo. Chico River, Nueva Viscaya, Nueva Ecija, tipa ya keni king Candaba."

Romero said LGUs spend a lot of money on desilting programs, which do not solve the flooding problem.

"Definitely, ing kekatamung flooding every year ya kabang eya magagawa itang keketamung sasabyan a master plan," he added.