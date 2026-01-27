Libiran files cyber libel vs vlogger Maharlika

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Goddes Hope Libiran filed on Monday January 26, 2026, four counts of cyber libel before the National Bureau of Investigation against vlogger Claire Eden Contreras, popularly known online as “Maharlika."

Libiran filed the charges in connection with a series of allegedly defamatory posts and live vlogs on social media.

The complaint stemmed from statements and accusations posted and circulated online.

Libiran said these are baseless, false, and clearly intended to destroy her reputation as a public servant, a mother and a private individual.

“She has already ruined so many lives. She does not even bother to verify whether what she is posting or saying in her vlogs is true,” Libiran said. “I am doing this not just for myself, but for all the people she has maligned and attacked who had no way to defend themselves.”

According to Libiran, the posts and live videos reached thousands of views, reactions, and shares, triggering widespread ridicule, harassment, and personal attacks not only against her but also against her family.

She stressed that the accusations have nothing to do with her work in government and are purely meant to humiliate and malign her on a personal level.

“This is not gossip, this is not opinion, and this is certainly not ‘content,’” Libiran added. “These are lies repeatedly broadcast to destroy a person’s dignity. Freedom of speech has limits—and it ends where people’s lives, families, and reputations are deliberately harmed.”

Libiran clarified that the filing of the complaint is not meant to silence legitimate criticism of the government, but to hold accountable individuals who deliberately spread falsehoods, malicious accusations, and disinformation under the guise of online commentary.

“I will not stay silent while character assassination is treated as entertainment. The time has come for those who use social media as a weapon to destroy lives, reputations, and families to be held accountable,” Libiran said.

The complaint is now being processed by the NBI Cybercrime Division.