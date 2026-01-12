License plate of vehicle in hit-and-run identified

The City of San Fernando Police have reportedly identified the license plate of the vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Barangay Telabastagan in the City of San Fernando recently.

According to the San Fernando Police, the plate number was traced in Angeles City.

Authorities are now coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the identification of the owner of the said vehicle.

The fatal incident occurred at around 5:45 a.m. on January 9, 2026 along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Telabastagan when the victim was attempting to cross the road.

The victim was hit by the passing vehicle and died on the spot.

Initial reports said the vehicle involved was described as either red or pink and was traveling along the inner lane toward Angeles City.

After the collision, the driver allegedly fled the scene without rendering assistance to the victim.